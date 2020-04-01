Our friend Carsten Grover Harvey peacefully passed from this world on March 20, 2020. He was attended to by his devoted caregivers in his last days.
Carsten was born in San Francisco on Feb. 6, 1933, and enjoyed his productive years living and working in California. This was a time he described as the golden years to be alive and growing up in America. Carsten was a great patriot, honoring all that is good about America. He especially loved everything having to do with the military.
He worked for Pacific Bell/AT&T, and was successful enough to retire early, and move to his true paradise, Sun Valley, Idaho. His was a perfect retirement in his perfect place.
He was a true outdoorsman, loving to hunt, fish, hike, shoot, follow his friends on horseback, scuba dive and, most especially, to ski. In 2013, Carsten moved to San Diego to be closer to his very longtime friends, and enjoy a life with less responsibility, where he could enjoy sailing, hiking, trips to military museums, the beach and especially to watch women in bathing suits.
The most formative part of his life, however, was his time in the military, first in the Army, and then in the Marine Corps Reserve. He reports that he followed orders, and everything worked out. As is said, you can take the man out of the Marines but you cannot take the Marine out of the man. That was Carsten.
Though never married, Carsten was a ladies man. His friendships with female flight attendants enabled him to fulfill his exotic travel dreams, including crossing Russia east to west on a train when the Soviet Union dissolved. Many of us treasure a small chunk of concrete that Carsten broke off the Berlin Wall that brought back at that epical time.
It has been said that God broke the mold after he made Carsen, and that is so true. He was handsome, witty, intelligent, generous and loyal to his friends, and most memorable, he was one crusty SOB, for which he was much loved, and will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and older sister, and is survived by two nieces and two nephews, and their families. Donations can be made in his name to The Nature Conservancy.
Semper Fi, good friend.
