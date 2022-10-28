Carolyn Stewart

Carolyn Livingston Stewart was born July 30, 1934, in Payson, Utah, to Jesse Welcome Livingston and Zada Mae Draper Livingston. She passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2022, in her home, with her daughters by her side.
Carolyn grew up in a loving family in Genola, Utah, with five sisters and a brother who died in infancy. She excelled in school and always had a love for music. She married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Stewart, in the Salt Lake Temple on Sept. 11, 1953. They enjoyed 63 years together, which included raising three daughters and owning and operating a cattle ranch in Carey.
After high school, Carolyn began working at a bank. She loved this job because she was so good at math. Throughout her life, she worked at several banks and as a secretary in many businesses. She worked hard her whole life.
An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in several ward and stake callings. Together with her husband, she served three full-time church missions to Nauvoo, Illinois; Palmyra, New York; and Mesa, Arizona. They also served in the Boise and Twin Falls temples for 16 years.
Family was Carolyn's highest priority. She loved all her family unconditionally and sacrificed whatever was needed for them. Although small in stature, she was a tower of spiritual strength and an example for all.
Carolyn is survived by three daughters, Denice Barton (Jack) of Nampa, Idaho; and Brenda Peck (Thomas) and Tracy Green (Kyle) of Carey, Idaho. Carolyn and Dennis have 11 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren who love and miss her very much. She is also survived by two sisters, Norma Worthington of Orem, Utah; and Nancy Allan of Springville, Utah.
She is preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Murvel Davis, Gayle Wheeler, and Gwen Cloward.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 20498 N. Main St., Carey. There will be a viewing at 10 a.m.
The family wishes to thank the many in-home caregivers that were so compassionate and loving the last few months of her life and Wood River Hospice for the care and comfort they have been for her and her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Wood River Hospice or your local ward missionary fund.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Carolyn's memorial webpage at www.farnsworth.com.
