Carol Nelson

Carol N. Nelson, of Hillsborough, California, was a woman of great intellect and joie de vivre who made the most of every moment. She died on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the age of 91.
Carol, the daughter of Madge S. Nielson and Sigvald Nielson, grew up in Palo Alto and attended Castilleja School, Mills College, and Stanford University. While at Stanford, she met her husband, Peter M. Nelson, and they later had four children together: Kathryn, Kipp, Andrew and Cynthia.
Age was just a number for Carol; she was always up for a new adventure. She embraced her love of nature by cycling, skiing, and hiking, spending part-time in Sun Valley, Idaho, with her family. She was also known for her passion for travel, visiting every continent except Antarctica, and was especially fond of France. As a fluent speaker, Carol brought her enthusiasm for French culture back to the Bay Area by becoming a docent and lecturer for the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, as well as serving as President of Vieilles Maisons Françaises. She was an avid reader, card shark and member of the Francisca Club. On Sundays, you could bet on Carol finishing the crossword puzzle in record time the old-fashioned way: without any help from Google.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Kathryn N. Urban (Scott Dingwell) of San Francisco and Cynthia N. Armacost of Marin; her son, Kipp M. Nelson of Ketchum, Idaho; and five grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her son, Andrew N. Nelson, in August 2020.
A memorial service will be held at the Episcopal Church of St. Matthew in San Mateo, California, on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m.
You can honor Carol’s legacy with a donation to U.S. Ski & Snowboard or the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. However, in lieu of donations, you can also try the Sunday crossword puzzle, appreciate the delicate beauty of seasonal wildflowers, or investigate something that piques your curiosity.
