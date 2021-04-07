Carol Jean Christensen, longtime Sun Valley resident, passed away peacefully at St. Luke’s hospital in Meridian, Idaho, on April 2, 2021. She was surrounded by family, the most astounding support and unconditional love through the end.
She leaves behind three daughters—Janine Elise Turner, Lisa Elaine Uhrig (Curtis) and Ronelle Jean Turner Melton (Forrest)—and eight beloved grandchildren—Blake and Clayton Jenson, Miranda, Maddy and Mia Uhrig, Colton Turner, Myla Sol and Anika Snow Melton. She also has three surviving siblings—Marjorie Christensen, David Christensen and Lorraine Middleton.
Every family member shared what was in their hearts with her before she departed—incredibly moving, deeply touching conversations and visits. Our mom knew she was loved, and was given the greatest gift to leave this world on her own terms, in the most graceful, compassionate, love-overflowing and tranquil way.
We love you, Mom, our Gma Carol. Forever young and so, so beautiful.
