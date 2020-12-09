Carmen Varley Palmer passed away from this life on Nov. 29, 2020, in Salt Lake City. She was truly a shining light in our family and circle of friends and will be dearly missed.
Carmen was born on Oct. 4, 1936, in Pocatello, Idaho, to her dear parents James Merlin and Eula Lankford Varley. She grew up on her parents’ farm in Aberdeen, Idaho, where she learned the virtues of hard work as well as many other positive values. In 1956 she married Larry Palmer and they lived in Pocatello where they had two children, Diane and Vaughn.
Carmen worked in banking for many years. We heard from co-workers that she was highly respected in the field and broke a few glass ceilings in a time when women had to fight to earn their place. She was the North Star of our family, always guiding us in the right direction. Holiday gatherings at her home were the stuff of legend, always welcoming and providing heavenly meals. She truly made the world a better place and will live on in all our hearts.
Carmen enjoyed morning walks, hiking, snowshoeing, cooking, gardening and spending time in nature. She especially enjoyed gathering with family. She volunteered at the Methodist Church and Intermountain Hospital in Salt Lake.
Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, Merlin and Eula; her husband, Larry; her sister, Barbara; and sister-in-law, Sandy. She is survived by her daughter, Diane (and Gerry) Nobuyama of Ketchum; her son, Vaughn (and Jill) Palmer of Hailey; her granddaughter, Mariah (and Mike) Thorpe of Bozeman; and great-granddaughter, Ember. Also grandkids Graham and Heather Watanabe of Salt Lake and their daughters, Edie and Scottie, and Shoji Watanabe of Eugene, Ore. Also brother-in-law Martin Chandler and sons Ryan and Cody of Hailey, Idaho.
Carmen absolutely provided a wonderful example of a life well lived, an extraordinarily strong, independent and loving human being.
In lieu of flowers you may send a donation to your favorite charity in her name. The Arthritis Foundation and Christ United Methodist Church, 2375 E. 3300 S., Salt Lake City, Utah, 84109, were two of her favorites.
May your journey of love and caring continue and we hope you have a joyous reunion with loved ones!
See full obituary at serenityfhs.com.
