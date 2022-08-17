Carla J. Miller (Barker), born June 2, 1946, in the Sun Valley Hospital to Curtis and Evelyn Barker, passed away Aug. 1, 2022.
Carla grew up in Bellevue and married Jerry Miller, Dec. 6, 1964. They were married for 45 years until his passing in 2009. She had two children: Dan (Shawna), of Redmond, Oregon, and Geri Glick, (Mike) of Roy, Washington. She also had five grandsons, Koty Glick, Brandon Glick, Jordan Glick, Weslee Miller, Jessee Miller and one great-grandson David Miller.
Carla was a stay at home mom for 13 years and then took a job in Boise, Idaho, working for Brookovers in the Accounting Dept. She eventually went to work for the Idaho Power Company in Emmett, Idaho. The opportunity arose for her to transfer from IP in Emmett to IP in Hailey. She got the job and her family moved back to Bellevue where she remained until she moved to Washington in 2020 to be closer to family.
She loved spending time with her family.
Carla had her Dad's sense of humor and her Mother's accounting skills and knack for detail. She was a fun-loving person who loved to laugh. She could always find the humor in any situation, no matter how bad.
Carla will be missed by so many friends and family. She rests in peace as her laugh and beautiful smile carry on in our memories.
Carla's graveside service will be held Aug. 20, at 2 p.m. at the Bellevue Cemetery. Wood River Chapel will be handling the service and any flowers anyone would like to send should be sent to them.
We invite family and friends to share a memory or condolence at www.woodriverchapel.com.
