Bryan J. Dortch, 37, passed away on July 5, 2021, with his wife and parents by his side.
Bryan was strong, determined, loving, caring, a jokester quick-witted and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing, camping, building things, reading, playing with his kids, barbequing and spending time with family and friends.
Bryan is survived by his wife Rachel, son Vince, daughter Lily, father and mother Dan and Brigitte Karlovich, siblings Rick, Derek, Mark and Shelby, as well as many extended family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 25 at 2 p.m. at the private residence of his aunt, Janine Bear, at 280 Leadville Ave S., Ketchum.
