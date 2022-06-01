There will be a celebration of life for Bruce Armstrong on Saturday, June 4, at The Pioneer Saloon in Ketchum, Idaho, from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of a service or flowers, please consider a donation to Swiftsure Ranch (www.swiftsureranch.org) in his memory.
