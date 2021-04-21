Brittany Susan Brock was called to heaven on April 5, 2021. She was born in Sun Valley, Idaho, on Dec. 30, 1994.
She was preceded in death by her eldest sister, Jessica Jones, in 1988. She leaves behind her husband, Jordan Brock; daughter, Allison Brock, and son, Lucas Brock; her parents, Larry Jones and Jeanette Jones; her sister Cassaundra Jones and nephew Hayden Jones; her mother-in-law, Jody Enriquez, and father-in-law, Daniel Enriquez; Pete Brock; and all our extended family members.
We will all miss our “Sunshine.” We love you!
