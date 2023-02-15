Brinley M. Hall Jr., 82, passed away at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol, Massachusetts, on Feb. 2, 2023, after a long battle with various ailments.
Brinley was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 19, 1940, to Brinley and Elizabeth (Jaques) and grew up as the oldest of four children in Beverly Farms, Massachusetts. He graduated from St. Mark's School in Southborough and attended the University of Pennsylvania. A stint in the Marine Corps Reserves followed before starting his own family.
He married Ann Eichelberger in 1963 and raised three children—Morgan, Tuck and Wendy—in Hamilton, Massachusetts, before moving to Southborough. His primary work was as an educational administrator for various schools in Massachusetts.
An avid Boston sports fan, he was fortunate to enjoy with friends and family many successes by the teams, especially reversing the curse in 2004. This joy for athletics carried into many years coaching youth sports.
He enjoyed retirement in Blue Hill, Maine, and Fort Myers Beach, Florida. He continued his love for cooking and gardening while volunteering his time and talents with various organizations such as Brantwood Camp in Peterborough, New Hampshire; The Deck House School in North Edgecomb, Maine; and Habitat for Humanity of Collier County, Florida. He also was an active member of both St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Blue Hill, Maine, and St. Raphael's Episcopal Church of Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Ann “Rooney” Hall of Blue Hill, Maine; children, Morgan of Petersham, Massachusetts, and Morgan's three children, Brynna of Middle Grove, New York, Kyler of Bozeman, Montana, and Boyd of San Antonio, Texas; Tuck of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Wendy (Bryan) Speth and their two children, Colby and Dawson, all of Hailey, Idaho. Brinley also leaves his siblings, Dolly (Skip) Howard of Naples, Florida; Denny (Lynn) of Manchester, Massachusetts, and Bobby (Meg) of Annisquam, Massachusetts; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will occur sometime this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity of Collier County, 11145 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, Florida 34113; or Brantwood Camp, Brantwood Camp, Brantwood Road, Greenfield, NH 03047.
Witty’s Funeral Home, 158 South Main St., Orange, Massachusetts, is assisting the family.
Guest book online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com.
Commented