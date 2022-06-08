Brian Cameron Faulds

Cameron was born April 2, 1959, in Toronto, Canada, and died peacefully on May 26, 2022, in Ketchum, Idaho.
He was surrounded by loved ones as he left and was greeted by Koa and Georgia with wildly wagging tails and Labrador kisses.
Cam had a sharp wit and seemed to know everyone. He was a master captain, a competitive golfer, a phenomenal skier and an amazing ski instructor/coach. Ali and his chocolate lab, Sable, showered him with warmth and love these last two years.
Cam was such a unique person and will be missed. Thank you all for being in his life; he treasured each and every one of you. A get-together will be planned for a later date to share memories.
