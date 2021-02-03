After decades of riotous laughter, good food and relentless humor, we say goodbye to Brian Bloom, who left us far too soon. Brian passed away on Jan. 16, 2021, after complications from surgery for esophageal cancer. His strength and positive outlook never diminished, which is true of his determined nature.
The youngest of five, Brian leaves behind brother Gary Bloom of Bellevue, Idaho, Cindy Wilhite of Emmett, Idaho, Shelly Bloom-Leftwich of Boise, Idaho, and countless nieces, nephews and friends—far and wide.
Brian had a presence that cannot be replicated: physically imposing, boisterous and kind as they come. No stranger to a good “ribbing,” we will miss being teased by him, followed by his unmatched laughter. A lover of the outdoors, he spent weekends hunting, boating and fishing. Brian worked in the Sun Valley area involved in building many custom homes. He will be remembered by co-workers and clients for his passionate and strong work ethic in “getting the job done.” Brian’s passing leaves a hole in our hearts to be filled with memories of the fun, sharp wit and laughter shared with him. His character, love and spirit will be truly missed.
A celebration of life is planned in Bellevue for all family and friends, to be announced later this year.
