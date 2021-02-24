Brenda Kay Burns, 61, died of natural causes on Jan. 23, 2021, at her home in Hailey.
She was born in Sun Valley on Nov. 2, 1959, the daughter of Keith and Barbara Reamsnyder.
She lived most of her life in Hailey and spent a couple of years in California. Most recently she lived in Twin Falls before returning to Hailey. Brenda was a cook in local restaurants.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lisa Reamsnyder; and her daughter, Kayla Burns, all of Hailey. Surviving her is her aunt, Cheryl Reamsnyder Winzenread of Seattle, Wash.
A memorial will be planned later in the spring at the Hailey Cemetery. Please leave a message or photo at woodriverchapel.com.
