Breck Rich

Breck Gerald Rich, a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew and son, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2023, at St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center.
Breck was born on Aug. 23, 1948, in St. Anthony, Idaho. He spent his early years in Ashton, Idaho, where he enjoyed the beauty of the countryside and created cherished memories at his grandparents' home. Alongside his Grandpa Rich, Breck learned the art of hunting and fishing, a passion that would stay with him throughout his life.
In 1958, Breck's family moved to Aberdeen, Idaho. It was here that he discovered his love for baseball and played for the Little League Indians. From there, they moved to Heyburn in 1961 due to his father's military stationing during the Berlin Crisis. Breck attended eighth grade at Fort Lewis, Washington.
The following year brought another move for the family as they settled in Burley, Idaho. Breck spent his high school years at Burley High School from grades nine through 12. During this time, he worked at C-R Equipment alongside his parents.
Breck had a thirst for adventure and a deep connection with nature. In 1965, he served as the Senior Patrol Leader with Explorers and embarked on a memorable trek into the White Cloud Mountains. Academic success accompanied Breck's adventurous spirit as he graduated from Burley High School in 1966. During his high school years, he excelled in more than just one field, lettering in wrestling and music while playing trombone.
Following graduation, Breck attended The University of Idaho where he pursued an accounting degree. His dedication to education enabled him to complete his studies and lay a solid foundation for his future career. Breck's academic achievements were a reflection of his hard work and unwavering commitment.
In the course of his life, Breck broke new ground in the military sphere. Joining the 116 Combat Engineer Battalion, he became part of the largest National Guard unit from Idaho Falls deployed to Vietnam. With bravery and dedication, Breck served his country for one year. His military service was a testament to his selflessness and willingness to protect the freedoms we hold dear.
Upon returning from Vietnam, Breck's experiences shaped him into a more reserved individual, a man of few words. Though changed by his time in the service, he maintained his core values and continued to live an honorable life.
Outside of his professional endeavors, Breck found joy in various hobbies and interests. He flourished in nature and cherished memories of hunting and fishing alongside his Grandpa Rich.
Breck Gerald Rich's proudest accomplishments extended beyond his personal life. In 1983, he married Brenda, embarking on a beautiful journey together. Their love grew stronger when they welcomed their beloved daughter, Elizabeth, in 1985. As an involved member of his community, Breck actively participated in activities such as bowling, golfing, fishing, hunting, and gardening. For five years, they resided on the Mayer farm where they experienced genuine happiness together.
In pursuit of professional growth and new opportunities for their family, Breck and his loved ones relocated to Sun Valley in 1990. Here, he dedicated himself to Janes Paper Place as an accountant for over six years. In 1997, seizing the entrepreneurial spirit within him, Breck acquired Sun Valley Sign Studios, a venture that allowed him to create beautiful signs throughout the valley. His passion for his business and craftsmanship brought him immense joy as he served his many wonderful clients.
Breck's unwavering devotion to family was evident in the love he shared with his immediate and extended relatives. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; their daughter, Elizabeth McAllister; his siblings, Randy (Criss), Suzette (Steve) Dameron, Barry (Angela), and Robyn. In addition, he leaves behind two aunts/sisters, Marla and Carole, as well as two uncles, Jim and Bob. Breck also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who adored him dearly.
On July 12, 2023, Breck Gerald Rich peacefully departed this world after battling with his third stroke. While our hearts ache in his absence, we are comforted by the memories we shared with him and the indelible mark he left on our lives.
Breck's legacy will continue to live on through the memories he created with his family and friends. His gentle nature, courageous spirit and unwavering commitment to those he loved will forever be remembered.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Breck's honor to a charitable organization of your choice.
May you rest in peace, Breck Gerald Rich. You will forever be cherished in our hearts.
We invite family and friends to share a memory or leave a condolence at www.woodriverchapel.com.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Please check woodriverchapel.com for service announcement.
Commented