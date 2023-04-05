With great sadness we have said goodbye to our beloved mother, Bonnie Jean Justesen. She is now home with her Heavenly Father. Bonnie passed of renal failure on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in the St Luke’s Hospital in Ketchum, Idaho. She left this earth the same way she lived her life: with grace and humor. Bonnie was 91.
At her request there will be no funeral but a graveside service for friends and family, followed by a celebration of life at the Carey LDS Church. The details of her service are determinate on the weather and will be published prior to the date.
We invite family and friends to share a memory or leave a condolence at www.woodriverchapel.com.
