Bobbye Byrd Hinson was born Sept. 25, 1938, in Gadsden, Tennessee, to Clyde and Fern Byrd. She received a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics from David Lipscomb in 1960. Her career spanned a variety of industries, including education, country music, cable TV and health care. She taught for years at Old Hickory Academy in Jackson, Tennessee, then found her dream job just shy of age 60, working as a medical malpractice consultant at State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company. She worked there until she retired, surrounded by caring colleagues who became her second family. She passed away in her sleep on Aug. 19, 2021, at her home in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Bobbye was a voracious reader who enjoyed books ranging from mysteries to romances to biographies. Her home was a library, where she had held onto her Nancy Drew collection that inspired her as a youngster. Her favorite author was Ernest Hemingway, who is buried less than a mile from where she lived. She enjoyed all of Hemingway’s local seminars as well as speaking engagements with other authors who passed through the area.
Bobbye was a strong, smart and independent woman who had the courage to move across the country in her 70s to enjoy Idaho living. Views of the Sawtooth National Forest brought great joy in her last years of life, as did the summer wildflowers and winter snow.
Bobbye was a devoted mother who always put her daughters’ needs ahead of her own. She offered constant support and encouragement throughout the years, sharing the joys of marriage, babies, job changes and new homes while also patiently empathizing during moments of disappointment. She extended the same devotion to family by watching her grandson, Luke, play in the state tennis tourney, stashing Belgian waffles in the freezer for him and playing Scrabble and blackjack with the fierce intention of winning.
Bobbye loved county music, fine dining and traveling with her dear friend Regenia. She adored her daddy, her grandchildren, grand dogs and North Carolina Tar Heels. Rumor has it that a few of her ashes will make their way to the Dean Dome.
Those who knew Bobbye will always remember her kindness, compassion and authenticity. Her optimism and love will continue to live in our hearts.
Bobbye is survived by her two daughters, Melinda Hinson Neely and Julie Holliday; her son-in-law, Tom Holliday; and three grandchildren, Luke Neely, Hannah Holliday and Andrew Holliday.
Commented