Bob Kesting

What can I say?

We all know Bob loved to play

He was quite the singer

With that loud rasp voice

To listen, you had no choice.

Always with a smile

And time to chat a while

Dressed to the nines

Bob Looked so Fine

Ambassador of charm

Never did he mean any harm

King of one liners

Never had we heard any finer

As a teacher, students said Bob was enthusiastic and energetic

For underdogs…

oh so Sympathetic

English was his forte

Unless he was busy putting on a play

42 years, Bob called SV his home

Although he and Cindy loved to roam

Wood River Realty was their specialty

Because they kept their loyalty

When Bob became sick,

He never complained or cried

He was always a happy guy

Fell asleep with a smile on his face

Woke up with his smile still in place

So now Bob is in Heaven

To be with Jesus and Cindy

There was no question

Thanks to all of the Lefty's team for your friendship and support during this hard time.

And for Bob's friends, Reskos, The Hills, Karen and Frank, Val and Al, Finnagins, St. Thomas Church, Wood River High, Johnny C, Tim Watts, Hospice, Jackie Cole and Lee Ritzau.

Memorial Celebration will be posted in early summer. For questions, please call Marilee Hansen, 208-720-1776.