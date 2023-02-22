Bob Kesting

What can I say?
We all know Bob loved to play
He was quite the singer
With that loud rasp voice
To listen, you had no choice.
Always with a smile
And time to chat a while
Dressed to the nines
Bob Looked so Fine
Ambassador of charm
Never did he mean any harm
King of one liners
Never had we heard any finer
As a teacher, students said Bob was enthusiastic and energetic
For underdogs…
oh so Sympathetic
English was his forte
Unless he was busy putting on a play
42 years, Bob called SV his home
Although he and Cindy loved to roam
Wood River Realty was their specialty
Because they kept their loyalty
When Bob became sick,
He never complained or cried
He was always a happy guy
Fell asleep with a smile on his face
Woke up with his smile still in place
So now Bob is in Heaven
To be with Jesus and Cindy
There was no question
Thanks to all of the Lefty's team for your friendship and support during this hard time.
And for Bob's friends, Reskos, The Hills, Karen and Frank, Val and Al, Finnagins, St. Thomas Church, Wood River High, Johnny C, Tim Watts, Hospice, Jackie Cole and Lee Ritzau.
Memorial Celebration will be posted in early summer. For questions, please call Marilee Hansen, 208-720-1776.
