Bill R. Rathke, 98, a resident of Shoshone and formerly of Carey, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.
