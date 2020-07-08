“Let’s go home and make a Beverly.” Thus, nine months after that inspirational cocktail party, Beverly Jean Muzio was born. Raised to shoot a rifle, navigate a stick shift delivery truck through San Francisco and enjoy the finer things in life, Beverly grew up to be a stubborn, fun-loving, joyful lady. As a young woman, Bev worked at Wells Fargo where her intentional clerical errors offered flirting opportunities with her handsome colleague, Charles McVay. Perhaps after one too many ferry rides across the bay to “watch the submarine races,” Charles proposed marriage. When given the choice of a big wedding or a small house, the money-conscious Bev chose the house. The small house was soon filled with small children: Maureen, Michael and Charles Jr., plus her mother-in-law, “Nana.”
Boating, skiing, hiking, cocktails and good-natured antics filled many days, with far too many social events to count. As young grandparents, “Granny and Papa” regularly overloaded their ruby-red, two-door Cadillac with grandchildren, ski gear, food and one-gallon bottles of vodka for trips to Sugar Bowl or Sun Valley. Whether at home or onboard the Beverly Jean, Granny’s day camp was filled with grandchildren who ate M&Ms by the cupful and learned the fun of a well-placed rubber dog poo.
Much later, as a widow, Bev moved to Sun Valley, where her large fingers were kept busy with knitting for her nine great-grandchildren, testing the patience of Schwab’s customer service or baking double-chocolate brownies. Many an evening Bev would enjoy her view of Baldy from her teak chair while swirling a screwdriver with lime, and listening to Andrea Boccelli. If you were a lucky member of this moment, you’d hear her easy laugh and exclamation of “Lord above” following tales of humorous misfortune.
Although it seemed her boundless love for family, friends and fun would carry Bev/Mom/Granny to 100, she passed away after 93.5 years on June 13. Surely, only after cursing herself with “Beverly Muzio McVay, look what you’ve done!”
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Maureen Puddicombe of Ketchum; Mike McVay of Broomfield, Colo., and Charlie McVay of Petaluma, California. Bev’s ashes will join those of many others she loved over Baldy. Services will be held for family and friends in late July 2021.
