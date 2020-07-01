Bettye Isaacs Roos passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020, in Palo Alto, Calif., with her loving husband of 70 years, Jacques, and son John by her side.
Born in 1928 in San Francisco to Sylvia Rosenbaum and Al Isaacs, Bettye attended Roosevelt Junior High and Lowell High School, where she met her husband, Jacques, and developed an unshakable bond that carried her through her entire life. Bettye and Jacques raised their three sons, Brad, John and Michael, in San Francisco. After her boys were all school age, Bettye decided to go back to school because it had always bothered her that she had not pursued her college degree earlier. She attended San Francisco State University while also working full time at the university. She earned her B.A. in 1986 and then a master’s degree in gerontology in 1995, with her family there to proudly see her graduate.
From marching in the streets of San Francisco against the Vietnam War in the 1960s, to women’s rights issues, to other issues of fairness and equality, Bettye instilled the liberal values that formed the moral backbone of her family. She loved Joe Biden and would have been going door to door (virtually) right now to do whatever she could to change the course of this country and history.
Family was always first and foremost for Bettye. She never missed a birthday or playing an April Fools’ joke. She loved musicals and plays. Bettye loved her family trips to the Lair of the Bear, Lake Tahoe, cruises and their Sun Valley home. Although Bettye and Jacques were only part-time residents, they never missed a grandchild’s sporting, musical or school event. Bettye loved her Sun Valley time, whether it was water aerobics, Nordic skiing, book club, the Wood River Jewish Community or spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Bettye is survived by her husband, Jacques, who was the rock of her life; her sons, Brad (Susan), John (Susie) and Michael (Juli); grandchildren, Tyler (Maddie), Lauren (Brian), Greg, Alexandria, David and Nicole; great-grandchildren, Cora, James and Lily; her loving sister and best friend, Lois Rhine (Julian); niece, Victoria (whom she always considered the daughter she never had); nephews, Andy (Jillian), Larry (Amanda) and Ron (Cynthia); cousins by the dozens (too many to mention); plus grandnephews and grandnieces.
The family held a small memorial service on June 21. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the ACLU Foundation at action.aclu.org/give/support-aclu-northern-california, the Wood River Jewish Community or any charity of your choosing.
