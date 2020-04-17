Bettye Bradley Robinson was the daughter of William Gordon and Lillian Mae Bradley of Orangeburg, S.C.
She was born in Charlotte, N.C., in December 1935 and was raised in Orangeburg, New Orleans and Atlanta, Ga. During high school, she met and later married James D. Robinson III. After two years in Hawaii while he was with the Navy, Bettye and Jim moved north, raising two children, Emily and Jimmy, in New York City. Robinson family members have been visitors to the Sun Valley area since the mid-1940s, and maintained a home in Sun Valley for nearly 30 years, where Bettye resided until 1995.
Bettye suffered a brain aneurysm in 1981 and never fully recovered. She was able to live semi-independently in Sun Valley for many years before requiring full institutional care. In late March of 2020, she was confirmed positive for COVID-19. Five days later, she passed at White Plains Hospital in Westchester County, N.Y.
She is survived by her brother, William Gordon (Don) Bradley, and her children, Emily English Cook and James D. Robinson IV.]
Commented