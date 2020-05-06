August 1940 to April 2020
Betty left us on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the age of 79 in Payette, Idaho.
Born in Hailey, Idaho, to Vern and Dorthy Davis, Betty married Arthur Dell Turner, who was taken away by a work-related accident. Betty then married Gary Curtis Marcroft on April 3, 1971.
She is survived by husband, Gary; her children, Jet Turner, Teresa (Dennis) Pratt, Terry Turner, Bart (Bonny) Turner, Preston (Brandy) Marcroft, Darren (Lori) Turner, Will (Cheryl) Marcroft, Rick Turner and Mitch (Toni) Marcroft; brother, Ron (Elnora) Davis; 18 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Betty enjoyed communicating with family members due to the distance of separation to maintain a strong family relationship.
Betty’s hobbies included her vast collection of bird figurines, love of yard sales and auctions, trap shooting and walking her dog, Jack.
Betty worked many jobs within Hailey and Blaine County, including Blaine County Courthouse and School District, Bitterroot Properties, Comtek, Sun Valley Co., Moritz hospital and St. Luke’s hospital.
Betty was preceded in death by sisters June (Conrad) Schluneger, Shirley (Jim) Savaria and Patty (Mike) Beck and brother Rob (Donna) Davis.
A celebration of life will held at a later date. In the lieu of flowers or gifts the family suggests sending memorial contributions to the Weiser Senior Center or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in memory of Betty Marcroft.
