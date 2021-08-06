Betty Jean Gilman Curtis Halpern passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones.
In 1953 she was married to Carl Curtis. In her own words, “I had so much fun with my three wonderful children, Cindy, Sandy and Scott.” Betty was the best mom who balanced a career as a fashion ski model for Don Loper of Beverly Hills. Betty enjoyed snow skiing, waterskiing and tennis. On the East Coast, Florida and the Caribbean, she enjoyed yacht racing and blue-water sailing. Betty was also a solo airplane pilot.
In 1969 she moved her family to Aspen, Colorado, and started to manufacture and market her own ladies high fashion tennis apparel. By 1976 she divorced and moved to Florida where she met and married Chet Halpern, a licensed contractor in Sarasota. Betty then began a new career as a spec home builder, which she loved doing.
Always gracious and delightful, Betty truly was a beautiful person inside and out. Peacefully gone but not forgotten to all she had touched.
