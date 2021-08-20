Berthena M. Heath, 89, of Hailey passed away peacefully on Aug. 14, 2021. Born Nov. 1, 1931, in Virgil, New York, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Elva Burvee Sycuske. She lived for and loved her husband of 71 years, Allen, and her friends and family. She is survived by her husband, Allen, son Roger (Heidi), two granddaughters Macie and Gretchen, and two great granddaughters, Aurora and Gwen, as well as numerous New York relatives. Memorial donations can be made to the Senior Connection, P.O. Box 28, Hailey, Idaho 83333. Bertie will be greatly missed.
