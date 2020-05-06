On April 28, 2020, Bennett William Crowley passed away at 7 and a half months old, after what we thought would be his final surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital before finally coming home to Boylston, Mass. Born with esophageal atresia and severe airway problems, Bennett spent his whole life going from surgery to surgery, fighting to get better. The amazing caregivers at Boston Children’s and UMass Memorial in Worcester were truly a part of his amazing family and fought alongside him every day. He was such a light to everyone he met and we will never forget the sweet smile he gave us every time we saw him. Through it all, he always smiled, and his bright eyes could light up the darkest room. We know our sweet angel will be with us always, and especially will watch over Logan, his twin brother. A line from one of our favorite books, “Whatever the weather, a twin is together.” Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers, we couldn’t feel more loved during this time and we know that our Baby B. is watching over us all, smiling back. Bennett was the son of Andrew and Grayson (Palmer) Crowley.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Esophageal Atresia and Airway Program at Boston Children’s Hospital, in memory of Bennett Crowley. Contributions can be made at bostonchildrens.org/givenow. Or mail checks, payable to Boston Children’s Hospital, to Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please include Bennett Crowley in the memo line.
Commented