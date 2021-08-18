A celebration of life for Becky Brown will be held on Aug. 28 at 103 North Third Avenue in Gannett (Alan and Mona Brooks’ home). Bring your memories and photos to share. The remembrance reception will start at 1:00 p.m. and conclude with a picnic-style meal so everyone can reconnect.
