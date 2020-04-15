Becky Ann “Hector” Brown passed away on April 6, 2020, at the age of 78.
She was born in Hai-ley, Idaho, to Bill and Aileen Brooks and was the oldest of six siblings. From a young age she was always a high-energy person who could take charge and organize the family. Growing up, she was “The Boss” of her younger siblings while her parents spent evenings running the Liberty Theatre. After attending Mary’s Academy of Cosmetology in Provo, Utah, she worked at Marinello Hair Styling, a salon that had been founded by her grandmother Winnie Brooks. She and her sister eventually took over the salon and ran the business successfully from 1972 until she retired.
On Jan. 29, 1966, she married the love of her life, Francis Brown, and they made their home in Gannett. Together they enjoyed camping, boating and taking the family water skiing. She was always close to her parents and would often join them to work on their gold claims and spent winters in Yuma, Ariz., with them. As her health declined, she expressed gratitude and appreciation for the all the support she received from her family, the Senior Center, Hospice Care of the Wood River Valley, Dr. Fairman and Dr. Lindholm. She was a generous spirit and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by Rick Brown (stepson); Betty Brooks (sister) and her husband, Ron Foster; Mary Schramm (sister) and her husband, Jim Schramm; Alan (brother) and Mona (sister-in-law) Brooks; Bill Brooks Jr. (brother); and nieces and nephews, Laura Camplin, John Pascoe, David Brooks, Bonnie Faye Brooks, Jack Brooks Jr., Seth Brooks, Jenny Fairchild, Tammie Arnaiz, Milt Brooks, Bill Brooks III, Mary Moody and Sheri Sass; and many grand nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Francis Brown (husband), Winnie Brooks (grandmother), Bill and Aileen Brooks (parents), Jack Brooks (brother) and Bonnie Brooks (sister-in-law).
A memorial service will be planned at a later date when we can safely gather to celebrate her life. Share a photo, memory or condolence and light a candle at woodriverchapel.com.
