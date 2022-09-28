Bartlett Burnap peacefully passed away at age 90, July 31, 2022, in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Bartlett was born in Los Angeles on April 2, 1932, a time when the economy was still recovering from the Great Depression, Westerns were still in movie theaters and Europe had not yet fought the Second World War. Tragically, both of his parents had passed away by the time he turned 15, and he would lose his older brother Arkell by the age of 30.
He attended the University of Southern California and then served in the U.S. Air Force, living in Japan and Korea in the 1950s. In 1969, he married Eileen Wesson and had two children, Christiane and Ian. After divorcing Eileen, Bartlett remarried Candy Danielson Burnap who had three children, Andrea Massey Shaw, Richard Massey and Christopher Massey. He was a proud grandfather of six.
Throughout his life he never missed a sporting opportunity, stalking the highlands of Scotland, rough shooting in Texas, or driven birds in Spain. On his honeymoon he went on safari in Africa where he would encounter lions, crocodiles and all manner of African wildlife. He looked forward to long days in the bush followed by a good book at night. And whenever possible, a stay at Claridge's in London.
Lasting friendships are rare for most, but not for Bartlett. Fifty years of stories was the norm when he and his friends would spend time together. Tales of countries that no longer exist and their adventures therein would casually fill conversation.
Bart and Candy split their time between Palm Beach, Florida, and Sun Valley, Idaho, the latter at which he skied every winter well into his 80s. He is survived by his wife, Candy, and their children and grandchildren.
In the last month of his life he said, "I lived a good life ... as good a life as I could possibly have had."
