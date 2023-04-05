January 16, 1943-March 27, 2023
The first of three sons born to Jerry and Bonnie Luboviski arrived on Jan. 16, 1943, in San Gabriel, California, and they named him Barry Jerome Luboviski. He grew up around Los Angeles with his brothers, Michael and Greg, and graduated from Arcadia High School in 1960. He loved developing his tan on the California beaches or around the family swimming pool. He regularly hung out with his uncles and aunts and cousins, all of whom lived in Southern California.
After high school, Barry, aka "Lubo," took a leisurely decade to test higher education, from community college to a couple universities, and graduated from San Diego State University in 1968 with a degree emphasizing land use. After graduation, and during a period of unemployment in California, some of his friends invited him on a trip up to Sun Valley. He loved it! Even falling on his head numerous times that first winter because his cowboy boots weren't cutting it, he loved it. Even living out Warm Springs with several friends and subsisting on brown rice and trout Joe Lebard pulled from the Warm Springs River, he loved it!
While working as a drywaller on the Elkhorn development in the early 1970s, Barry came to the conclusion that he didn't want to be a drywaller the rest of his life. He didn't love it. So, he took the Law School Admissions Exam and applied to University of Idaho Law School.
Barry's three years attending law school in Moscow, Idaho, formed the basis for life-long friendships. Several of those law school buddies visited him in his final days.
While in law school, Barry still spent a considerable amount of time in Sun Valley. More specifically, in the Pioneer or the Ore House bars. It was on one of those evenings at the Ore House bar that he met a University of Colorado law student named Jan Wygle, who was also graduating in Spring 1976. They developed a friendship that lasted even after Jan moved to take a job with a Seattle law firm and Barry hung out his shingle in Ketchum. In early 1978, Barry encouraged Jan and his law school friend and former roommate, Robert Fallowfield, to form a law firm with him in Ketchum. On April 15, 1978, Luboviski, Wygle & Fallowfield Attorneys at Law was established. Memorably, for 25 years Barry served as the attorney for the Friedman Memorial Airport.
Barry entered political life when his softball friends motivated him to run for a seat on the Ketchum City Council in November 1977. He was instrumental in the passage of the Hillside Ordinance, preventing buildings from looming over the town. He resigned from the City Council to become a Blaine County Commissioner in January 1980.
In early 1978, Barry drove to Boise to attend Jan's Idaho swearing in ceremony, and he and Jan caravanned back to Ketchum with her car carrying her worldly goods. Barry took Jan out for a celebratory dinner. They went back to Barry's, and they spent the next 45 years together. They married Sept. 12, 1981.
Barry began his retirement at the end of 2014. He loved it! Barry always had season passes to Baldy and golf course memberships. He took numerous raft trips down Idaho rivers, including the Boise, the Middle Fork of the Salmon, and the Main Salmon. Barry and Jan went camping every summer with friends and family. Barry and Jan took annual Fall vacations to their favorite Mexican hacienda, "Eden." They travelled the world by air, boat, train, car and cruise ship and shared a love of foreign cultures, foods, and wonders of the world.
In 2019, Barry began his battles with cancer. Cancer won. Barry is survived by his wife, Jan Wygle; his sisters-in-law, Kathy Wygle, Patsy Wygle, and Gail Wygle; his brother-in-law, Barry Irwin, of Blaine County, Idaho; his niece, Alexandra Luboviski Sullivan and her family, Christopher, Noah and Phoebe Sullivan, of Cohasset, Massachusetts; his niece, Tatiana Luboviski-Acosta, of San Francisco; and his nephew, James Moore Wygle of New York City.
A memorial/celebration will be held when the grass is green and the sun is warm. Contributions in memory of Barry would be welcomed by the Hospice of the Wood River Valley or Huntsman Cancer Center, Utah.
