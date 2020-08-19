Barbara Spafford’s enormous, loving heart gave out May 29, 2020, after a brief illness.
Barbara Helen Zugar was born Nov. 16, 1928, in Duluth, Minn. She attended the Emma Willard School in Troy, N.Y., and graduated from Vassar College. In 1954, Barbara married Allen Spafford, and they shared 64 loving years together. In 1955, their beloved daughter, Alice, was born. When Allen retired in 1986, the family moved to the best place they could imagine—Sun Valley. Allen loved to fish and ski Baldy and Barbara loved hiking and cross-country skiing with her many wonderful friends.
Barbara was engaged in a number of community organizations, including years on the board of The Community Library and as a beloved parishioner at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church. Barbara will always be remembered as forever kind and gracious. She brightened many people’s lives with her wonderful smile and caring interest in others.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Allen, and by her niece, Barbara Savage. She is survived by their daughter, Alice, of Sun Valley; nephew, Bill Savage (Marjory); great-nephews, Henry Munter (Kelly) and Mark Savage; great-niece, Jill Savage; and four great-great-nieces and nephews.
A special mass will be held at Our Lady of the Snows later this summer or fall. Any contributions in the memory of Barbara and Allen Spafford can be made to the Wood River Hospice.
