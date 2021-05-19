Barbara L. Gehrke of Hailey, Idaho, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 1, 2021. She lost her battle with AML leukemia and was 72 years old.
She was born Aug. 20, 1948, in Coronado, Calif., to Admiral Ralph and Mary Lynch, a Navy family that always lived by the ocean. She attended elementary school in Point Loma, middle school in Rancho Santa Fe and high school in La Jolla, Calif.
Shortly out of high school she gave birth to her daughter Julie Ann and spent much of their free time at Windansea Beach, while she worked at the San Diego Unified School District.
She divorced and was ready for a road trip to the mountains, and in the spring of 1971 came to Ketchum to see some friends and met her future husband, Bill. Within days of that first meeting, they fell in love and she took Bill’s van and went back to San Diego to get her daughter Julie and returned back to the valley. So it began, the rollercoaster of life with the kindest, most beautiful-spirited person a partner could ever ask for.
Barbara began working for the SV Catalogue Co., but eventually, with her popcorn wagon in front of the sports center and close proximity to the SV buses, she soon became known as “the Popcorn Lady,” often frequented by the rich and famous.
We were one of the few couples in our circle of friends to have a child, so Julie just came along wherever we went. Whether it was water skiing and boat camping at the end of one of the lakes or for an après-ski beer in the “Pioneer,” Julie was always there. As our friends began to have children, so did we and added another son and daughter to our family. Barbara’s dedication for “love of family” was all that was important.
Barbara’s infectious smile and intense satisfaction of just being a mother made her an easy person to like. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was the rock that kept our family together. It was an amazing accomplishment!
Preceding her in death were her father and mother, Admiral Ralph and Mary Lynch, and grandson, James Wells. She is survived by her husband, Bill; their daughters, Julie Wells Hoskins and Krista Gehrke, and son, William Gehrke IV; grandchildren, Jesse and Samantha Keefe; and her sister, Janet Lambert, and brother Tom Lynch, who both reside in California.
A celebration of life will be held at the Gehrke family home on June 12 from 1-4 p.m. She will be missed by all who knew her.
