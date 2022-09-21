Barbara J. Norton, 80, beloved wife of Howie, passed away on Aug. 23, 2022, at her home in Moraga, California.
Barbara was born on May 17, 1942, in Oakland, California, to Margaret and Harry Schilling. She was raised in Oakland with two brothers and a sister, where she attended and graduated from Fremont High School. In the early years her mother and father were active at the Oakland Speedway and later her father was a restaurateur in Oakland with the Pier 29, the Ark and the Caprice—his restaurants.
Following high school graduation, Barbara pursued her college degree at the University of Nevada-Reno, desiring a mountain lifestyle. Barbara married Howard Norton of Piedmont, California, in 1962, celebrating 60 years of marriage in 2022; they pursued the mountain lifestyle Barbara so aspired to, with alpine skiing at its center. Barbara later would become a ski instructor at the world-renowned Sun Valley Ski School and fully supported her three boys in their pursuit as competitive ski racers traveling throughout North America and Europe for training and competition. In addition, Barbara held her pilot’s license and designers license with her interest in interior design. She commonly supported friends and family with access to the San Francisco Design Center.
After raising her children and before the main attraction, her grandchildren, Barbara continued her college course work at St. Mary’s College, with an emphasis in political science. Having traveled all corners of the world Barbara took a strong interest in world affairs and its people. Along with her husband, Howie, she too developed a strong interest in bicycle riding, which took them on a 59 day trip from Oceanside, California, to Williamsburg, Virginia, on their tandem bicycle. Including multiple other tours, their biking encompassed both coast lines from Washington to the Mexican border and Maine to Georgia. In their active lifestyle she was an avid water skier and member of the Diablo Waterski Club near their seasonal home in Discovery Bay.
By far Barbara’s greatest interest was her family enjoying traveling and spending time with her grandchildren in Lake Tahoe. She will be most remembered for her generous spirit and her unwavering commitment to family. We will miss her love and support dearly.
Barbara is survived by her husband Howard Norton; her three children, Scott Norton, Greg Norton and Mark Norton, her eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and her younger sister Janis Storey.
