A joyous, adventurous and loving mother, Barbara F. Scarpella, 90, died peacefully on Nov. 12, 2020. She lived in Louisville, Colo. She was born to Howard and Helene Potter on Oct. 25, 1930, in Decatur, Ill.
Her love of nature and outdoor sports prompted her move to Boulder, Colo., in 1950. She was an avid skier and loved hiking in the Rocky Mountain West. She received her teaching degree from the University of Colorado while raising her six children. Barbara taught elementary school for 20 years with the Boulder Valley Public School District. Summers were spent teaching swimming and vacations always included camping trips in the national parks. Most memorable for her kids was backpacking to Phantom Ranch in the Grand Canyon.
Barbara was a regular visitor to Hailey and Sun Valley, Idaho, during her later years.
Barbara is survived by her brother, Sydney Potter (Olympia, Wash.); six children, Jim Finch (Kathleen Rivers) of Hailey, Idaho, and Neil, Larry, Susan, Bill and Karen (all of Colorado); three nieces and four nephews; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
We will all miss her love, kindness, humor and especially her laugh. She brought a light into our lives that will always be in our hearts.
We will think of her whenever we are on a mountain top, skiing in the trees, enjoying holiday feasts or rooting for her favorite Colorado Buffaloes.
