Audrey Evelyn Cannon Bashaw left us on March 28, 2020, shortly after midnight. She was 86 years old.
Audrey was born April 9, 1933, in Long Beach, Calif., and raised in Buckley, Wash. She was the oldest child and only daughter of Amelia Loring and Ward Cannon and had two brothers. She finished high school and attended the University of Washington. She joined the Gamma Phi Beta sorority and graduated with a degree in home economics.
In 1956, she married Jerry Bashaw and they soon moved to Battle Creek, Mich., where their eldest child, Carrie, was born. They then moved to Southern California, where their son, Brett, was born. Both children were raised in and attended college in Southern California.
She and her family resided in Riverside, Calif., for almost 30 years. Audrey gained a bit of local renown for her at-home cooking school, La Cuisine Cooking School, where she started with microwave cooking classes when microwave ovens were new and then moved into home entertaining classes and recipes.
Upon her husband’s retirement, the couple moved to Sun Valley, Idaho, where they fell in love with the beautiful country, the skiing and the people. Unable to sit still, she founded the Sun Valley chapter of Dollars for Scholars and was involved in various other charities throughout her life.
Audrey was known for her artistic ability, her wonderful cooking and her friendliness. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, her art and helping others. She was an avid reader and spent a great deal of time at The Community Library. She made many friends throughout her long life, most of which were lifelong.
Audrey is survived by her husband, Jerry; brother, Loring; son, Brett; and grandchildren, Sidney, Trenton and Madison. She will be missed.
A service will be held later this summer. Please send inquiries to Brett Bashaw at Bashawb2@gmail.com.
