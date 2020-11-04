Ashley Marie Midby passed away on the evening of Oct. 22, 2020, in Bellevue, Idaho. Ashley’s beautiful spirit rose to heaven at the young age of 34. Our bubbly bright star here amongst us is now shining down from above.
Ashley was well known for her vivacious spirit, which was always accompanied by her contagious and radiant smile. She was loving and compassionate and her witty humor would at times catch you off guard, leaving you with a good laugh for the day.
As a barista, Ashley started your day and she made your day. We called her our “coffee chemist” and “barista bartender” as she was always coming up with a new espresso creation. It was touching to see people come in and say, “Ashley, make me something amazing,” and she would do just that. We will forever laugh at some of the names she would give her drink creations. Often there would be a little giggle as you would request your order.
Ashley loved doing things with friends and family. She loved game nights and was quite competitive. She enjoyed camping, sitting by the fire, laughing and telling stories. She loved fishing, hiking and soaking in the hot springs. Most of all, Ashley loved sleeping outside under the stars. She would pass on the comfort of sleeping in a trailer or tent and choose the beauty of sleeping in the darkness under the bright, star-filled sky.
Ashley always loved cats from the time she was a little girl and thought that a kitten was the only pet to have. Much to her and everyone’s surprise, a little blessing came into her life almost a year ago. On Jan. 1, 2020, a cute little puppy stole her heart. A beautiful golden retriever named Tag that she completely fell in love with. She enjoyed taking Tag on walks to the river and to the park and the red four-legged fur ball became her absolute cherished best friend.
Ashley had many talents and skills. In addition to many years of working the restaurant service industry she was also a cosmetologist. She completed cosmetology courses in Utah several years ago and enjoyed the profession of being a hairstylist.
Ashley Midby was born on June 9, 1986, in Nampa, Idaho, to Karen Tackett and Glenn Midby. Ashley leaves behind her mother, Karen Tackett; father, Glenn Midby; stepfather, Mike Tackett; brother, Daniel Midby; sisters, Desirée Midby and Tessa Tackett; her dog, Tag; in addition her grandma, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Please share a memory or photo for Ashley at woodriverchapel.com.
Commented