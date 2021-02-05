Arthur J. Lillis III, 67, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Hailey, ID, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2020 from medical complications.
Westminster HS Senior Class President, Art then continued his education at Cal Poly Pomona, where he studied pre law and played a successful role on the water polo team as first-string goalie. Art went on to finding ways to fund his passion for aviation and his love for the outdoors. He could always be found flying small planes with big tires or floats and landing in the most picturesque of places. He retired from a successful professional pilot career at UPS on the MD11.
Art is survived by his adopted son Jimmy Nelson, his sister Dotty Henry, brother-in-law Mike Henry, brother Mike Lillis, several nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Art was said to have never met a stranger and would always find ways to help someone in need. The earth has a huge void in the place where Art once walked.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Idaho Pilots Association. http://www.idahoaviation.com/
