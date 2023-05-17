Arthur Edward Lyttle passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 8, 2023, in St. George, Utah, at the age of 92.
Ed was born to Arthur Lewis and Dorothy Graham Lyttle Aug. 20, 1930, in Los Angeles, California. In 1933, Art and Dot had a second son, Frank Lewis Lyttle. They moved to Wisconsin where Art worked for the Paul Revere Company. By 1940, the family was back in California where Art was promoted. Ed and Frank did well in school and excelled in outdoor activities, like horse back riding, snow and water skiing.
After finishing high school, Ed met and married Joyce Meyer Long in 1951. That year he joined the Navy and flew Corsairs in the Korean conflict. In 1952, Joyce and Ed had a son, Arthur Jeffrey Lyttle. By 1954, Ed had completed his Navy service. The family moved from San Diego to Pomona where they had a daughter, Denise Glen Lyttle.
Ed had grown to love flying, and as a civilian he found work as a crop duster. The family moved to Indio, California, where he managed a ranch and a crop dusting business, and Joyce taught second grade. Ed was always working on a plane or car engine, determined to get their highest possible performance. He developed friendships with pioneers in engine design, like Holman & Moody/Stroppe, who balanced and blueprinted a Bronco engine that he raced in the Baja 500.
Ed and Joyce also participated in rallies in their classic MG and Thunderbird, meeting exacting check in points on time with limited fuel stops long before there was any support from navigation systems and GPS coordinates. Ed loved to go fast, even on the water. The first time he entered a water ski race it was the 100-mile Salton Sea Marathon, and he won it!
During these years, Ed followed a proud family tradition and attained a 32nd degree in Masonic work. By 1968, the family had built a home in their favorite summer vacation spot, Ketchum, Idaho. Jeff and Denise learned to ski on Baldy and graduated from Wood River High while Ed sold insurance, went fly fishing, planted huge evergreen trees around their home, and enjoyed bird hunting with their yellow labs.
In retirement Ed and Joyce moved back to the desert in Nevada and took several international trips for Ed's new passion: scuba diving and underwater photography. They enjoyed spending time with family in California and in Idaho. Ed lived a very full life and will be missed.
Ed is survived by his daughter, Denise Glen Lyttle Kauffman with her husband, Neil, and their daughter Amy Erixson in Moscow Idaho; daughter, Kira Cheldelin in the Treasure Valley; daughter-in-law, Karin Lyttle and her children, Amy Rivkin and Jed in Hailey; and great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, in 2019; their son, Jeff, in 1992; and his brother, Frank, in 2018.
The family would like to thank the staff at Integrated Hospice and The Meadows Memory Care for the compassion they demonstrated in Ed's care.
Cremation is planned. Star Mortuary is in charge of arrangements in St. George, Utah. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their guest book at www.starmortuary.com. A joint Celebration of Life for Ed and Joyce is planned for later this summer in Hailey where Wood River Chapel will be in charge of arrangements.
