Arline Shethar

Arline K Shethar, or Alin, has left us after a life very well lived. Born in 1931 in Chicago, Illinois, to Roy and Irene Kropp, she grew up riding horses and driving fast cars. Her older brother, Don, died young, but her younger brother, Charlie Kropp, remained one of her favorite people until his death in 2004.
A “Miss Colgate” beauty queen who could talk her way out of a tight spot even as a teen, she was known for convincing the highway patrol officers who caught her going 120 mph “or so” on country roads to let her go without a ticket.
As a student at the Chicago Art Institute, she met her husband, John Shethar, on a blind date, and they married in 1960. By 1963, they had two children and Arline had graduated with a BFA in design. Moving first to the East and then to the West Coast, she worked at a few interior design firms before starting her own company, Shethar & Co., doing residential and contract work on commercial sites.
A lifelong lover of good architecture, antiques, and mid-century design, she loved going to antiques auctions, walking onto other people’s building sites, and experimenting with unusual building materials. She raised her kids with an original mixture of architectural dictums and a deep conviction that society’s expectations should be at least thoughtfully questioned, if not just flatly ignored. She believed that one’s imagination is one’s greatest ally in life. In her 30s, she became a trustee at the Tacoma Art Museum and, as a volunteer, brought museum art into schools as part of the Seattle Art Museum’s Treasure Box program. When the family moved to Bellevue, Washington, she switched gears and worked for the Bellevue Probation Department, interviewing and counseling misdemeanor offenders for several years, and very often bringing them home for lunch. She was an avid golfer, tennis player, downhill skier, and a formidable opponent in contract bridge.
Arline loved traveling, but her husband, who traveled all too much for work, did not. They quickly reached a compromise that suited them both. She started exploring the world with great enthusiasm on her own, visiting 35 countries before she stopped counting, going around the world at least twice, visiting both the North and South Poles. She did not shy away from visiting countries during civil wars as long as there was a "very nice hotel" somewhere. Once she was left behind, seriously ill, in a Soviet Russian hospital; once she was accosted by the Chinese military police after accidentally taking pictures of a base; once she famously bungee jumped off Victoria Falls in Africa when she was well into her 60s—yet she always managed to come home, exhilarated, and none the worse for wear.
In 1983, her husband John died suddenly, leaving her a bit adrift. Eventually, she decided to get on with life by tackling a new kind of project: renovating a downtown Seattle darkroom rental facility. Not content to just keep it as that, she started some programming, created a gallery, and helped to start a photography school, eventually achieving nonprofit status and accreditation. Her work in establishing the Photographic Center Northwest as well as working with photography teachers and students were the proudest achievements of her life. Later she planned to retire to Sun Valley, Idaho, but instead took over the Sun Valley Bookstore, Ex Libris, managing it for several years. For the last 40 years, a chair on the the deck at the house in Sun Valley (perhaps with a good book and a glass of wine) has been her favorite place in all the world. Alin passed away in her sleep on March 28, 2022 at the age of 90. She is survived by her daughter, Alissa Shethar, of Bridport, Vermont; her son, John Burke Shethar of Seattle, Washington; sister-in-law, Marie Kropp of Long Boat Key, Florida; and five grandchildren.
She was adamant about not wanting a funeral, but please consider supporting her favorite causes: the Photographic Center Northwest or Planned Parenthood, in her memory. The world has lost a true original, and we will miss her very much.
