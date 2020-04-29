Arlene Bennett, 93, passed away peacefully in her Chicago home on April 15, 2020. Her beloved husband, Marshall Bennett, her soulmate of 70 years, preceded her in death by 18 months.
Arlene was known for her extraordinary warmth, gracious demeanor, deep interest in others and generosity to family, friends and the greater community. She took great joy in her relationships and was a legendary and beloved hostess at the homes she shared with her late husband, Marshall, in Chicago and Sun Valley, Idaho. As a couple, Arlene and Marshall were both renowned for their dedication to community, a large and diverse circle of friends and their vibrant personalities.
Arlene and Marshall first visited Sun Valley with their children in the winter of 1968, traveling from their home in Chicago on the Union Pacific railroad. They instantly fell in love with outstanding natural beauty of the valley, and in 1972 they built a house with views of Baldy, Dollar and the Boulder Mountains. Their love of Sun Valley also extended to the community, where they made cherished, lifelong friendships and supported the Sun Valley Music Festival, St. Luke’s hospital, the Lee Pesky Learning Center and the Wood River Jewish Community Center.
With the assistance of outstanding caregivers, Arlene was able to visit Sun Valley one last time last July. Her happiness to be back in a place she loved surrounded by friends was evident in the radiant smile she had on her face throughout her visit.
Arlene’s warmth, kindness and unswerving focus on the happiness of others were cherished and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughters, Bija Bennett and Alice Groh, and her grandchildren, Nicola Groh and Theo and Holly Groh.
