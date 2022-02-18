Ares Zarkos of Ketchum, Idaho, passed away at home on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A memorial service is planned for Friday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church. Reception to follow in Parish Hall at the church. Arrangements are under the care of Wood River Chapel. Friends are invited to leave condolences and share memories at woodriverchapel.com.
