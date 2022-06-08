Anne Carpenter Kennedy Theobald, age 81, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 with her family by her side. She was the loving companion of Rodney C. Gott Jr., as well as a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Anne was born in Wilmington, Delaware, daughter of the late Robert Kennedy and Margaretta Tatnall Kennedy, and granddaughter of the late Walter G. Tatnall Jr. and Madge Carpenter Tatnall. She attended the Tower Hill School. The family then moved to Sewickley, Pennsylvania, during her young adulthood and Anne graduated from Miss Porter’s School in Farmington, Connecticut. Anne attained her associate's degree from Mount Vernon Junior College in Washington, D.C.
Anne lived in Cincinnati, Ohio, and spent her free time at the Pocono Lake Preserve in Pennsylvania and in Palm Springs, California. Everywhere she went, she touched the lives and hearts of many, two-legged or four-legged.
Anne is survived by her two children, Cynthia L. Theobald and David B. Theobald Jr.; three grandchildren; her two siblings, Robert Tatnall Kennedy and Susan Curry Cadwalader; and her life partner, Rodney Cleveland Gott Jr.
A private graveside service will be held at the Wilmington & Brandywine Cemetery, Wilmington, Delaware.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Nature Conservancy, Hauser Nature Center, 1567 Long Pond Rd., Long Pond, PA 18334.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com.
