Ann and I lived in the Wood River Valley from 1974 to 1993. I was a physician with the Ketchum Medical Clinic. We are blessed with many friends in the Valley. Ann died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from a complication of an elective overnight surgery. I have delayed her memorial service because of COVID, but now since COVID is here forever and we are in a lull, her service will be held on her birthday, Wednesday, May 25, at 10 a.m. at Potter Chapel in Emmett, Idaho. Those unable to attend can view the service online at www.potterchapel.com. The Potter Chapel phone number is 208-365-4491.
Ann had many jobs over our years in Ketchum besides raising our sons Quin and Greg. She worked at Sturtevants, the Ketchum Medical Clinic, the Gold Mine, The Community Library (her favorite), and did home health nursing. Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above.
