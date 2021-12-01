Anita Vorsteveld

Our loving daughter and sister Anita has died by suicide after a long and brave battle with schizoaffective disorder. Born in Middlebury, Vermont, to Andre and Lydia Vorsteveld, Anita graduated from the Sun Valley Community School in Idaho. She continued her studies in fashion design, art, and early childhood education. Anita was a life-long entrepreneur, most recently being the proud co-owner of a Burlington Vermont cleaning business.
Anita was a kind, giving young woman, a gifted artist and sewist, a creative and spiritual free spirit who effortlessly conjured fun adventure for those lucky enough to know her. She somehow was able to hold us up even when she was falling herself. She was a beautiful dancer, singer, runner, swimmer, and Junior Olympian freestyle skier. Anita was a unique and inspirational leader with a mischievous and vital sense of humor. She had a special affinity for young children and the elderly. We will remember the light and love she shared with us all.
Anita is survived by her parents, Andre and Lydia Vorsteveld of Bridport, Vermont; her fiancé Travis Horton of Colchester, Vermont; her sister Natalie of San Diego, California, her brother Adam of Bridport, Vermont; her sister Julia of Durango, Colorado; her sister Sylvia of Bridport, Vermont; her dearly loved Vorsteveld uncles, aunts, and cousins in Panton, Vermont and New Hampshire; and many other dear relatives and friends in the Burlington area, and throughout the world.
She was predeceased by her brother Lucas Vorsteveld.
A private graveside service for Anita was held on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, through arrangement with Sanderson Funeral Home, Middlebury, Vermont.
Donations may be made in Anita’s name to the Counseling Service of Addison County at www.csac-vt.org
Online condolences at: www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.
