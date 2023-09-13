Amber Brocklebank

Our beautiful Ambi completed her journey here on earth, far too soon for those left behind. Amber was a bright light! She lit up every room she walked into. Her smile and laugh were contagious. Amber was witty and funny and smart. She was silly and loved games and shenanigans. People were drawn to her. Amber was kind, compassionate and an empath.
She had the biggest heart and always tried to make people feel loved and valued. She was a strong believer in paying it forward, often paying for other’s groceries at the store, giving money to the homeless, or paying for someone’s coffee order.
Amber loved and adored children, and oh how they adored her! Children flocked to her. She would play with them for hours, painting nails, giving facials, or driving them around the lake. At parties you would find her sitting at the kiddy table entertaining the children with stories or games.
Ambi was passionate about so many things.
Amber loved her furry family. There wasn’t an animal she didn’t like. She loved listening to music and collecting art. She loved boating and being on the water. She loved her giant Tree of Life and spent many hours in its shade in her beautiful yard.
One of her mantra’s was "Positive Vibes Only," and she lived by it. For all the joy, love and light that Amber spread and shared with so many, she struggled with significant health issues from the age of 6. Even so, she would still start each day with a positive attitude and a smile.
Ambi loved her partner, family and friends deeply. She would do anything for them.
Amber’s bright light will continue to shine in our hearts and beyond.
She is now free to soar.
A celebration of life will be held in Ketchum sometime in the future.
Commented