Allene Bacca

Our sweet, kind beautiful mom Allene Lillian Bacca passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of Aug. 12, 2023.
Her passing was as graceful and serene as the life she had lived, fulfilling her desire to maintain her independence as she peacefully slipped away while reclining on her favorite couch.
Words can hardly capture the essence of her. She was simply incredible, she was an angel, a beacon of kindness, sweetness, and unwavering love. She was our cute little Nana. She lit up everyone's room with her smile and her kindness. She was the best! She lived a long and beautiful life and loved all parts of her childhood, high school and college years, marriage (being happily married for 61 years), and raising my sister, Jolene, and me. But in 2001, she went from being Allene/mom to just being called “Nana.”
When her first granddaughter, Payton Lillian Bacca, was born. She was destined to be a grandmother. She was so excited to be a grandmother and that her granddaughter was named after her. Her second granddaughter, Zoe, was born in 2003. She loved every moment of it. Nana was there for every “first day” of school, every dance recital, soccer game, track meet, every holiday, and all the milestones in their lives. She was the rock of our family. She was always there to talk to and support Debbie and me. She talked with us daily, as well as with my sister. Zoe called her the “tech-savvy” Nana. She would text, FB, or Instagram all of us and was totally current on everyone’s life.
She was a unique and irreplaceable soul, an angel, and a true unicorn. Her absence leaves an unfillable void in all our hearts. My heart hurts, but I am trying to smile and appreciate all these amazing memories instead of being sad. I love her beyond words and feel blessed to have had her in our lives for almost 88 years. We love you, Nana!
She is survived by her daughter, Jolene Bacca of Seattle, Washington; her son, Curtis (Debbie) Bacca of Ketchum; and granddaughters, Payton Bacca of Ketchum/Salt Lake City, Utah, and Zoe Bacca of Ketchum/Huntington Beach, California. She was preceeded in death by her husband of 61 years, Paul Bacca; her parents, Leo Charles Chehey and Berniece Elizabeth (Watts) Chehey; and her brother, Charles Chehey.
