Allan Patzer, 71, beloved husband, father and respected by all, passed on May 19, 2020, in the home he had built.
Allan was a gentle giant with a booming voice who spent the last 50 years skiing Baldy and loving Sun Valley. In addition to skiing, Allan loved motorcycling, mountain biking, waterskiing, golfing, camping and spending time with his dogs. A steadfast friend to animals, Allan loved nature and the night sky. Allan was truly awake every moment of his time on earth and never let an opportunity to enjoy life pass him by.
Allan’s great love for his family and his friends was the center of his life, and he continues to be loved by his wife, Midge, of 49-plus years; his children, Trevor and Hilary; Trevor’s wife, Mari; Hilary’s partner, Travis; and his granddaughter, Sofie.
One of Allan’s favorite sayings is, “Humans and animals are 93 percent star dust.” Allan has returned to his rightful place among the stars.
Please send donations to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley, Box 4320, Ketchum, ID 83340.
