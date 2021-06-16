Alice Sweiding passed away peacefully on May 30, 2021, age 91, after having the time of her life celebrating her granddaughter’s wedding in Park City, Utah.
Born in Chicago, Ill., Alice was a proud graduate of Indiana University. She was a longtime business teacher at Steinmetz High School and worked within the Chicago Public School system.
It was love at first sight when she visited Sun Valley in 1978. The beauty of the area left a lasting impression and she returned with her daughter, Beth (Sweiding) Sisofo, and her grandchildren, Colette (Sisofo), Warren and Briana (Sisofo) Velarde, in 1993 so they could attend the Sun Valley Summer Skating School. They happily revisited Sun Valley together for another 18 years.
Along with taking great pleasure in seeing her granddaughters enjoy the skating school, Alice loved watching her son and daughter-in-law, Frank Sweiding and Anita Hartshorn, in the Sun Valley Ice Show every Saturday night. You would find her front row, cheering them on!
Alice was determined to see both of her granddaughters get married and she did just that. She traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah, for Briana’s wedding on May 29, 2021, and danced the night away, smiling ear-to-ear. After a special brunch the next day, Alice passed away after being surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Sun Valley was an incredibly special place for Alice, which remains true for her family to this day. All who knew Alice were blessed by her beautiful spirit and her kind and caring soul. She will live on in their hearts and memories forever.
