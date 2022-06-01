Alexander Macdonald

Please join us in a celebration of life for Alexander Macdonald II, aka Pops, on June 11, 2022, any time between 4-7 p.m. at Mountain Humane, 101 Croy Creek Road in Hailey. Casual attire. Snacks and refreshments will be provided and there will be a pay bar. Open mic: share your stories and memories of Alex. There will be limited parking, please rideshare if possible. For more information call 208-309-2413.