Alejandro Mitma Bellido of Blaine County passed away in Lima, Peru, on June 11, 2023.
Alejandro was 73 years old, born in Peru on Dec. 12, 1949. He was one of 13 children. He immigrated to the United States in the early 1970s and became a citizen in May 2017.
Before moving to America, Alejandro was a wood crafter. When he moved to America he began working as a sheep herder in Gooding for a few years and then became a chef, working in a few resorts from Utah to Wyoming and here in Idaho at the Elkhorn Lodge. His family opened Jesse's in Bellevue, where he worked as a chef also. After Jesse's sold, he worked as a taxi driver and did landscaping. Those who knew Alejandro best referred to him as Alex.
Alex enjoyed hanging out at their family farm, taking care of their sheep. He also enjoyed gardening and owned many plants that he took great pride in. Alex was well loved by all who knew him. He was always full of joy and thoughtful with everyone he met. His most favorite thing, though, was spending time with his grandchildren and his family any chance he got.
Alex is survived by his eight children, Wilber, Angel, Javier, Katty, Cortland, Clayton, Carter and Carson; as well as many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
The family is planning a celebration of life in September, the time and place will be posted and published in a later edition. Food and refreshments to follow. If you would like to make a donation, please consider donating to the charity of your choosing. Alex was an avid contributor to Veterans of America.
Messages of sympathy or memories and photos may be left at woodriverchapel.com
