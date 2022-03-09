'Now I know my A-B-Skis...'
Express photo by Willy Cook

Sullivan Kochuar, 3, cruises down Dollar Mountain in Sunday’s Kindercup, an annual tradition for skiers and riders ages 3 to 12. Put on by the Papoose Club in concert with Sun Valley Resort and the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation, the event has brought young racers to the hill since 1957. Past winners include Langely McNeal, Graham Watanabe, Wyatt Caldwell and Olympic Gold Medalist Picabo Street. Where will this year’s crop end up? Check back with the Mountain Express in a decade or two.

